Del Rosario not trying to be like Cone as Ginebra coach: ‘I would just be a poor copy’

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra deputy Richard del Rosario aced his first test as the Gin Kings’ interim coach.

Filling in for Tim Cone, Rosario guided Ginebra to 105-89 win over Converge as they hiked their record to 5-1 to claim a share of the lead in the PBA Philippine Cup standings on Friday, July 1.

Cone, who is in the United States to join the Miami Heat coaching staff for the NBA Summer League, specifically told Rosario to coach the way he wants to call the shots.

Del Rosario followed through.

“I’ve learned a lot from coach Tim through the years that we’re together and he is right, I cannot pretend or try to be like him because I would just be a poor copy,” said Del Rosario.

“I think the best way I can serve the team is try to be myself because I’ve been with these players for a long time and we’ve developed a good relationship so I did not need to pretend.”

Although he had large shoes to fill as Cone holds the distinction as the winningest coach in PBA history, Del Rosario said he was simply relishing the chance entrusted to him by the Gin Kings management.

“I just have to remind myself, I’m living my dream. From a player who did not have much skills, now I’m coaching in the PBA and I’m coaching Ginebra, of all teams,” said Del Rosario.

Del Rosario saw action in the PBA for seven years, mainly as a role player.

“I will not let pressure ruin that. I’m just going to enjoy the moment and be thankful because not everyone is given this kind of opportunity.”

Del Rosario has three more games to coach before Cone returns, with Ginebra facing Terrafirma next on July 6 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com