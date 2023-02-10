Returning Bolick insists after missing NorthPort games: ‘I want to play here’

STAR GUARD. Robert Bolick says he is committed to NorthPort.

Robert Bolick plays his first game for NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup after reportedly nearing a deal with an overseas team

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick said his heart belongs to NorthPort even as he missed their first four games in the PBA Governors’ Cup due to a contract impasse with the Batang Pier.

Bolick played his first game of the conference in a 115-100 loss to Barangay Ginebra after inking a deal that will keep him until the conclusion of the season-ending tournament.

Although NorthPort listed Bolick with a hamstring injury, his absence was attributed to the expiration of his previous one-year contract last January 31.

“When you get injured, people think that you no longer want to play. That is not true. I hope they see that I want to play here,” said Bolick in Filipino.

Bolick looked like he hardly missed a beat, dropping 30 points on an 11-of-21 clip against the Gin Kings.

“I would not have played like that if I did not want to be here. I have a responsibility to the team. I’m one of the leaders of this team so I have to show that,” he said.

Bolick also dispelled rumors that he is pursuing an overseas career after reportedly nearing a deal with a team from the T1 League in Taiwan.

“I just laugh at the speculations,” said Bolick. “I have a responsibility to the team. NorthPort drafted me, my rights are here.”

“My heart is here. I’ll play for this year until my contract ends.”

As NorthPort slumped to a 0-5 start, Bolick vowed to give his all to turn things around for the Batang Pier, who are dead last in the standings.

Bolick added new head coach Bonnie Tan deserves his first win.

“We want to win, I just got tired because I did not play for a long time. I will give my best to this team because I have a responsibility to them. They’ll get nothing but the best from me.”

It does not get any easier for NorthPort, though, as it faces unbeaten San Miguel in its next game on February 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com