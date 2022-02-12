Bolick stays in Philippines, re-signs with NorthPort

HOTSHOT. Robert Bolick hopes to sustain his hot run in the PBA.

After weighing offers from Japan and Taiwan teams, NorthPort star Robert Bolick decides to stay put in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Following an eventful negotiation period, PBA star Robert Bolick has signed a one-year contract to remain with the NorthPort Batang Pier and continue his professional basketball career in the Philippines, team officials confirmed to Rappler on Saturday, February 12.

Bolick, who weighed offers from professional basketball teams in both Japan and Taiwan, re-committed to NorthPort after the Batang Pier presented him with “an offer he can’t refuse.”

The contract was signed on Friday, a day before NorthPort makes its return to the PBA court against Rain or Shine.

Although the exact figures of Bolick’s deal wasn’t revealed, it apparently rivals the offers dangled by overseas teams, which ultimately helped steer Bolick back to the franchise which drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft.

The 26-year-old is currently averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 2 steals a contest while playing 42 minutes a game in the Governors’ Cup for the NorthPort, which hopes to recover from its slow start with help from new import arrival Jamel Artis.

The return of Bolick should also be a massive boost, given his reputation as one of Philippine basketball’s premier playmakers, shot-creators, and crunch-time operators. – Rappler.com