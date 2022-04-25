Leni Robredo grateful as PBA legends show support

AS ONE. Johnny Abarrientos, Jojo Lastimosa, Yeng Guiao, and Olsen Racela say they are united in their support for Leni Robredo despite coming from different teams.

PBA icons Johnny Abarrientos, Olsen Racela, and Jojo Lastimosa alongside NLEX coach Yeng Guiao team up to show their support for Vice President Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo expressed her gratitude after a number of PBA legends declared their support for her presidential bid.

PBA icons Johnny Abarrientos, Olsen Racela, and Jojo Lastimosa alongside NLEX coach Yeng Guiao teamed up for a short video to show why people should vote for Robredo.

“Thank you,” Robredo wrote on Twitter. “My basketball-crazy family is truly humbled by your support.”

Thank you🙏 My basketball-crazy family is truly humbled by your support💖💖 https://t.co/PSdrZhjKBg — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 24, 2022

Abarrientos, Racela, Lastimosa, and Guiao used basketball references in enumerating the traits that people should look for in a leader.

“Sa basketball, bawal ang pabagal-bagal. Laging dapat alerto at mabilis kang kumilos,” said Guiao.

(In basketball, you can’t be sluggish. You always have to be alert and quick with your actions.)

“Sa basketball, hindi puwedeng pa-absent-absent kapag may training o laban. Dapat laging present. You show up in the most difficult times,” said Racela.

(In basketball, you can’t be absent from training or games. You always have to be present. You show up in the most difficult times.)

“At sa basketball, hindi ka puwedeng sumuko. Laban lang nang laban kahit na pinipilit kang i-foul out ng kalaban,” said Abarrientos.

(And in basketball, you can’t just give up. You have to fight even if the opponents try to foul you out.)

“Kaya ako, bilib na bilib sa lider na taglay ang mga katangiang ito,” said Lastimosa.

(That’s why I admire a leader who possesses all these characteristics.)

The four PBA personalities said they are united in their support for Robredo despite coming from different teams.

Lastimosa serves as an assistant to Guiao at NLEX, while Abarrientos and Racela are deputies for Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra, respectively.

“Magkakaiba man ang aming team sa basketball, magkakampi kami para sa bansa. Magkakampi kami para sa pagpili ng isang pangulong alam naming makakaangat sa buhay ng lahat.”

(We may have different teams in basketball, but we are one for the country. We are one in choosing a president who we know can uplift the lives of everybody.)

TNT mentor Chot Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Kiefer Ravena also came out with statements showing their support for Robredo. – Rappler.com