Roger Pogoy out for PBA finals, SEA Games due to finger injury

TNT star Roger Pogoy misses Game 4 after fracturing his right pinkie and will not play the remaining two or three games of the PBA Governors' Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – TNT star guard Roger Pogoy will sit out the rest of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals as he nurses a finger injury.

Pogoy missed Game 4 on Sunday, April 16, after suffering a fractured right pinkie and will not play the remaining two or three games of the best-of-seven series against Barangay Ginebra.

“He’s totally out. It’s a total break,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Pogoy sustained the injury in Game 3, where TNT absorbed a 117-103 loss on Friday, April 14, and saw the Gin Kings gain a 2-1 series lead.

But even without Pogoy in Game 4, the Tropang Giga shot the lights out, draining a finals record 21 three-pointers in a 116-104 win that knotted the series score at 2-2.

Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, Calvin Oftana, and Kib Montalbo knocked down four treys each for TNT in Game 4, while import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Glenn Khobuntin sank three and two triples, respectively.

Lastimosa can only hope for the same production as the Tropang Giga try to fill the void left by Pogoy, who averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals.

“We’re going to miss Roger in this series. We don’t know what’s going to happen and I just hope our [players] continue to shine,” Lastimosa said.

Aside from the PBA finals, Pogoy will also miss Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games in May, with Lastimosa estimating that the Cebuano gunner needs two to three months to recuperate.

Pogoy played for the national team when it surprisingly settled for silver in the Vietnam SEA Games last year and had looked forward to helping the Philippines reclaim the championship in this edition.

With Pogoy serving as its cheerleader, TNT shoots for its first lead in the finals when it meets Ginebra in Game 5 on Wednesday, April 19, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com