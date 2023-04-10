Hollis-Jefferson says all good with Lastimosa after late spat in TNT loss to Ginebra

DEFEAT. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and TNT fall to Barangay Ginebra in the finals opener.

TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa pulls out Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with two minutes left in their Game 1 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals, much to the dismay of the former NBA player

MANILA, Philippines – TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said there is no bad blood between him and coach Jojo Lastimosa despite their disagreement in a finals-opening loss to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Hollis-Jefferson left the court with the game still ongoing after being subbed out by Lastimosa with 1:55 minutes left of their 102-90 defeat on Sunday, April 9.

“Me and Jojo are good. I love the way he coaches. For me that’s just passion,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

“I love the game and I’m out there playing for my teammates, the organization, the fans, and it’s just tough. I’m the type of person like I don’t want to come out until it says 0.0 on the clock.”

Hollis-Jefferson churned out 30 points and 20 rebounds with 5 assists and 2 steals, but his monster double-double went for naught as the Tropang Giga allowed the Gin Kings to gain control of the best-of-seven finals.

With TNT still trailing 87-99 with two minutes left, Lastimosa decided to pull out Hollis-Jefferson, much to the dismay of the Best Import frontrunner.

“That was just emotions and passion coming out – just basketball,” Hollis-Jefferson said.

Lastimosa praised Hollis-Jefferson for his determination to win, but said he only wanted to preserve the former NBA player for the rest of the championship affair.

“He didn’t want to come out. He’s a warrior. Hats off to him,” Lastimosa said.

“But I told him we have to be smart. This is a seven-game series, what if something happens to you? He doesn’t understand that part that it’s a lot riding for him – that you can’t win a series by winning Game 1.”

The Tropang Giga shoot for the equalizer on Wednesday, April 12, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com