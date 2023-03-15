TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to observe Ramadan as PBA playoffs start

DOING IT ALL. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been a major contributor for TNT.

Ramadan starts on March 22 and ends on April 21, a period that covers a huge chunk of the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The need to fast does not worry TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson even as the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs coincide with Ramadan.

The Muslim holy month starts on March 22 and ends on April 21, a period that covers a huge chunk of the playoffs of the season-ending conference.

“Just a part of nature. We do not need as much food as people think we do, as long as you’re getting the right source of vitamins, electrolytes, and things like that,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

As a Muslim, the former NBA player is required to abstain from food, drink, and sexual relations from sunup to sundown each day throughout Ramadan.

“I think as a society, we get caught up on [the idea that] we need to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But that is not the case. So I’ll be good. I’ve done it for a while,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

Hollis-Jefferson has been a major contributor as the Tropang Giga ascended to the top with a near-perfect 9-1 record.

Since he came in as a replacement for Jalen Hudson, Hollis-Jefferson has not lost with TNT in four games and averages 30.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Even Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa is confident that his prized import is capable of delivering the same production.

“He knows his body more than me and I think he has been practicing that since he was 14 years old. And he was in the NBA for a long time so I guess he knows how to manage his body,” said Lastimosa.

“It is tough, but I’ve seen a lot of NBA players [do it],” Lastimosa added. “I think he is fine.”

TNT will play its final elimination round game against Barangay Ginebra in a potential clash for the top seed on Friday, March 17, at the PhilSports Arena before the quarterfinals begin on Sunday. – Rappler.com