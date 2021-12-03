Rejigged San Miguel tests mettle vs NLEX as PBA Governors’ Cup opens

NEW LOOK. CJ Perez and San Miguel face NLEX in the marquee matchup of the PBA Governors' Cup inaugural.

Now without Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, a retooled San Miguel crew kicks off its PBA Governors' Cup campaign against NLEX

MANILA, Philippines – Whether San Miguel made the right decision to break up its “Death Lineup” will be put to test as it tangles with NLEX in the opening day of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, December 8.

The Beermen opted to go younger by letting go of their two oldest players, 40-year-old Arwind Santos and 38-year-old Alex Cabagnot, to acquire Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso.

Santos will now suit up for NorthPort after being traded for Manuel, while Cabagnot will see action for Terrafirma after being dealt for Enciso.

It will be a battle of comebacking imports as San Miguel brings in Brandon Brown and NLEX parades KJ McDaniels.

Brown returns to the PBA with the mission of redeeming himself after going winless in his stint with Phoenix in 2017, while McDaniels looks to get the job done this time after he and TNT crashed out of the Governors’ Cup semifinals in 2019.

In the first game on Wednesday, Santos debuts for NorthPort when they face Alaska.

PBA action resumes on Thursday, December 9, as Terrafirma goes up against Phoenix and Blackwater locks horns with Rain or Shine.

The first eight teams which will see action in the conference will then switch opponents, with NorthPort battling NLEX and San Miguel taking on Alaska on Friday, December 10, and Phoenix clashing with Blackwater and Terrafirma fighting it out against Rain or Shine on Saturday, December 11.

San Miguel and NorthPort will play three games in five days as they collide in the first game on Sunday, December 12, while reigning Governors’ Cup champion Barangay Ginebra will kick off its title-retention bid against Alaska in the weekender.

Teams which will not play in the opening week include Magnolia, Meralco, and TNT. – Rappler.com