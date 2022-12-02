San Miguel ‘waiting’ for coach Leo Austria amid prolonged absence

MISSING. San Miguel has not provided a definitive timeline for the return of champion coach Leo Austria.

San Miguel head coach Leo Austria remains missing in action as San Miguel goes on a four-game winning streak to end the eliminations without him

MANILA, Philippines – It is still unknown who will call the shots for San Miguel when the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs unfold.

Beermen head coach Leo Austria remained missing in action as San Miguel wrapped up the elimination round on a four-game winning streak after holding off a Meralco comeback in a 113-108 escape on Friday, December 2.

Austria sat out all four games of the Beermen’s sizzling run, with assistant coach Jorge Gallent manning the sidelines in his stead.

“We’re just waiting for him, you know. We as assistants are just doing our job at taking his place,” said Gallent as fifth seed San Miguel arranged a quarterfinal duel against No. 4 Converge.

“Once Coach Leo is ready mentally and physically, then he’s going to join us.”

Austria initially got sidelined in November due to health and safety protocols.

But he has yet to come back two weeks since he first missed a game and the team has not provided a definitive timeline for the return of the nine-time PBA champion coach.

Gallent, though, said he is in constant communication with Austria as they continue to discuss plans for the games.

“Of course. Yes. We talk,” Gallent said.

The reigning Philippine Cup titlist, the Beermen look to pass the FiberXers’ test in their best-of-three series starting next week as they shoot for their second championship of the season. – Rappler.com