Scottie focused on PBA finals job, not Best Player honors

FOCUS. Scottie Thompson has put on the proverbial blinders ahead of the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

Best Player of the Conference contender Scottie Thompson guns for his sixth PBA championship with Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – A PBA title remains the priority for Scottie Thompson even as he contends for his first Best Player of the Conference honors.

Thompson has put on the proverbial blinders as Barangay Ginebra looks to reassert its mastery over Meralco in the fourth time they will tangle for the Governors’ Cup championship starting on Wednesday, April 6.

“For now, I’m focused in the finals because this is more important,” said Thompson, who is gunning his sixth PBA title with Ginebra.

The do-it-all guard vaulted into contention for the highest individual honor in a PBA conference after a sensational playoff run that saw Ginebra overcome twice-to-beat TNT and dispatch NLEX.

He averaged 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6 assists in six playoff games as he jumped to second place in the statistical battle with 35 statistical points (SPs).

Although NorthPort star Robert Bolick kept his place at the top with 39.9 SPs, only Thompson reached the semifinals among the top five contenders.

The other players in the top five are Phoenix ace Matthew Wright (33.6), NorthPort veteran Arwind Santos (33.5), and TNT super rookie Mikey Williams (32.6).

Aside from SPs, the Best Player battle will be decided by votes from the PBA, players, and media.

“I’m happy to be one of the contenders. But for now, my focus is on the finals.”

Another member of Ginebra is in the running for an individual award as Justin Brownlee took the lead for the Best Import plum with 53.7 SPs.

Trailing Brownlee are Magnolia import Mike Harris (49.2) and Meralco reinforcement Tony Bishop (47.5). – Rappler.com