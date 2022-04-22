Scottie Thompson crowned Finals MVP as Ginebra reigns

TOP PLAYER. Scottie Thompson follows up his Best Player of the Conference award with another Finals MVP plum.

MANILA, Philippines – A Best Player of the Conference award, a new PBA championship, and now, a Finals Most Valuable Player plum.

Thompson capped a memorable conference as he captured his second PBA Press Corps Finals MVP honors after helping Barangay Ginebra defend its Governors’ Cup throne against Meralco on Friday, April 22.

He churned out 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in the closeout 103-92 win in Game 6 to finish with finals averages of 17.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

It was a sensational finals run for Thompson as he churned out double-doubles in the first three games before unloading a conference-high 27 points in Game 4 as the Gin Kings knotted the series at 2-2.

Thompson then chalked up a near triple-double of 19 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds to power Ginebra to a 115-110 victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 finals lead. – Rappler.com