Scottie Thompson crowned Finals MVP as Ginebra reigns

Delfin Dioquino
TOP PLAYER. Scottie Thompson follows up his Best Player of the Conference award with another Finals MVP plum.

PBA Images

Scottie Thompson caps a memorable conference as he captures his second Finals MVP honors after helping Barangay Ginebra defend its PBA Governors' Cup throne

MANILA, Philippines – A Best Player of the Conference award, a new PBA championship, and now, a Finals Most Valuable Player plum.

Thompson capped a memorable conference as he captured his second PBA Press Corps Finals MVP honors after helping Barangay Ginebra defend its Governors’ Cup throne against Meralco on Friday, April 22.

He churned out 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in the closeout 103-92 win in Game 6 to finish with finals averages of 17.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

It was a sensational finals run for Thompson as he churned out double-doubles in the first three games before unloading a conference-high 27 points in Game 4 as the Gin Kings knotted the series at 2-2.

Thompson then chalked up a near triple-double of 19 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds to power Ginebra to a 115-110 victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 finals lead. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

