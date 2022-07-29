At home: Thompson keys Ginebra survival in return to San Juan Arena

OLD PLAYGROUND. Scottie Thompson sees action at The Arena in San Juan for the first time in seven years.

Back at the place of his NCAA exploits, Scottie Thompson comes up with the winning plays as Barangay Ginebra stays alive against Meralco in the Philippine Cup quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson refused to take a loss in his return to his old battleground: the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Thompson came up with the winning plays and helped Barangay Ginebra stay alive in the PBA Philippine Cup following a thrilling 94-87 quarterfinal win over Meralco on Friday, July 29.

Back at the place of his NCAA exploits for Perpetual, the reigning PBA MVP chalked up 11 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings leveled the best-of-three series at 1-1.

“It feels good to be back here. It has been seven years since I last played here,” said Thompson in Filipino, with The Arena witnessing his transformation from a promising Altas guard to an NCAA MVP.

“It feels good to go back to where I started. I hope we get another chance to play here soon.”

The last game Thompson played at The Arena ended in tears as Perpetual failed to make the Final Four of Season 91 following a crushing loss to Letran at the end of the elimination round.

But Thompson made sure he will not suffer the same fate with Ginebra as he came through down the stretch with a series of clutch plays.

The Bolts trailed by just a single possession, 82-85, before Thompson picked up a crucial steal and dished out a dime for an easy Christian Standhardinger layup.

He issued another assist in the very next possession, with Japeth Aguilar turning it to an emphatic one-handed slam that gave the Gin Kings an 89-82 advantage – a lead that stood until the final buzzer.

“We badly needed this win because this was a do-or-die game for us. We needed to ground-and-pound until the end. We sustained our defense and battled their physicality,” Thompson said.

“Good thing is we got the win.”

Thompson and Ginebra will have a quick turnaround as they face Meralco in their sudden death game on Sunday, July 31, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com