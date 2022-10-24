Scottie Thompson earns PBA Player of the Week plum after ‘Jaworski-like’ game

STREAK BUSTER. Scottie Thompson and Ginebra hand Magnolia its first loss after a sizzling 5-0 start.

Tim Cone likens Scottie Thompson to PBA great Robert Jaworski Sr. as the reigning MVP helps lift Ginebra to its first win over Magnolia in three years

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone saw a lot of Robert Jaworski Sr. in Scottie Thompson.

Thompson earned the comparison to the Ginebra great after steering the Gin Kings to a 103-97 comeback win over Magnolia on Sunday, October 23, that stopped the Hotshots’ unbeaten start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The reigning PBA MVP scored 9 of his 14 points in the final quarter and added 6 assists and 4 rebounds as Ginebra beat Magnolia for the first time in three years after four straight losses in their Clasico encounters.

“I grew up watching Sonny Jaworski in the old Toyota days and early Ginebra days and I tell you, I’ve never seen someone bring back a team like Sonny Jaworski did except tonight, Scottie brought us back,” Cone said.

“That was really Jaworski-like.”

Buoyed by the legion of Gin Kings fans who made up most of the 12,087 in attendance, Thompson delivered 5 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in a 16-6 run to start the fourth quarter that knotted the score at 89-89.

Thompson then scored the first 4 points of a 6-0 blitz Ginebra used to grab a 97-93 lead before import Justin Brownlee took care of business late with a bunch of clutch plays.

“I think we just made a run and the fans went wild,” said Thompson. “The cheers from the fans boosted our energy. We’re thankful for our sixth man.”

With his gutsy performance that allowed the Gin Kings to improve to 3-2, Thompson earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of October 19 to 23.

Thompson bested Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac and Converge newcomer Aljun Melecio for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat. – Rappler.com