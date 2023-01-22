After winning new PBA crown with Ginebra, Scottie Thompson to welcome 1st child

FIRST BABY. Scottie Thompson announces his wife Jinky is six months pregnant.

MANILA, Philippines – What more can Scottie Thompson ask for?

A week after winning his seventh PBA championship with Barangay Ginebra, Thompson announced on Sunday, January 22, that he and his wife Jinky are expecting their first child.

The reigning PBA MVP said Jinky is six months pregnant.

“I’m so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you,” he wrote as caption to an Instagram post showing Jinky holding a photo of her ultrasound and Thompson kissing her baby bump.

Thompson and his wife are in Japan for vacation after the Gin Kings outlasted guest team Bay Area Dragons in seven games for the Commissioner’s Cup crown last January 15.

In that championship series, Thompson averaged 12.6 points, 7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.9 steals.

Ginebra enjoys a three-week break before it returns to action in the Governors’ Cup on February 5 against Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com