Scottie for MVP? Thompson welcomes top PBA honor but says titles still priority

Scottie Thompson enters the MVP conversation after winning his first Best Player of the Conference award and helping Ginebra defend its PBA Governors' Cup throne

MANILA, Philippines – Bagging more PBA championships remains the priority for Scottie Thompson even as he emerged as a strong contender for the season Most Valuable Player honors following his sensational Governors’ Cup run.

Thompson entered the MVP conversation after winning his first Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award and helping Barangay Ginebra beat Meralco in the finals on the way to defending their Governors’ Cup throne.

Averaging 17.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in six finals games, Thompson also bagged the Finals MVP plum, capping a sensational campaign that saw him carry more of the Gin Kings’ offensive load.

“I’m extremely blessed if that happens, but I’ll just leave it to fate and the Lord. If it happens, if it does not happen, it will be okay,” Thompson said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“My focus, my main goal is to win another championship.”

Also in contention for MVP are TNT’s Mikey Williams and Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva.

Williams won Finals MVP as the Tropang Giga ruled the Philippine Cup and placed second in the BPC race in both conferences this season.

Meanwhile, Abueva bagged the BPC plum in the all-Filipino tournament, where the Hotshots finished second, and helped his side reach the semifinals in the season-ending conference.

Only Thompson has all three – a BPC, a Finals MVP, and a PBA title – this season.

“It feels good to win a championship more than the special award. A championship is more addicting. When I won my first championship, I got addicted to it,” Thompson.

“Thank God if he gives it to me. But there are other players who are also deserving.”

Face of the franchise

Thompson has been in the PBA for only six seasons, but he already owns six PBA championships on top of his numerous individual awards.

In six of those title runs, Thompson won Finals MVP twice.

These accolades have propelled Thompson into the discussion as the new face of the Ginebra franchise, but the do-it-all guard said he is nowhere near such distinction.

“It is hard to replace someone like Mark Caguioa. I’m blessed to be included in those talks, but I still have a long way to go,” said Thompson.

Up next for Thompson and the Gin Kings is the Philippine Cup, where they will try to reclaim the all-Filipino championship they won in the 2020 season.

“We will not have Justin Brownlee in the all-Filipino conference, so it has to be a team effort.” – Rappler.com