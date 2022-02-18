First conference grand champion Limitless Appmasters and 12 other teams battle it out in the PBA 3x3 second conference

MANILA, Philippines – The highly competitive three-a-side action finally returns this weekend as the second conference of the PBA 3×3 kicks off on Saturday, February 19, at the Araneta Coliseum.

After a successful maiden conference, 13 teams are once again set to join, with grand champion Limitless Appmasters leading the pack.

Limitless, which took home a grand prize of P750,000 in the first conference, will headline Pool C together with Purefoods TJ Titans, Cavitex Braves, and NorthPort Batang Pier.

Meanwhile, Platinum Karaoke, the first conference second-placer, will be joined by Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma 3×3, Sista Super Sealers, and the debuting Master Sardines Fishing Champs in Pool A.

Master Sardines replaced the Zamboanga Valientes as the 13th team in the tournament after the latter decided to take a leave of absence.

TNT Tropang Giga, who finished third in the first conference, will banner Pool B alongside San Miguel Beermen and Pioneer Pro Tibay.

PBA 3×3 matches start at 8 am, and will finish right before the PBA Governors’ Cup action tips off at 4 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the official lineups below:

Barangay Ginebra

Jollo Go

Dennice Villamor

Jayson David

Encho Serrano

Mykee Cabahug (Reserve)

Mark Dyke (Reserve)

Cavitex Braves

Ernest Reyes

Dominick Fajardo

Prince Rivero

Kyles Lao

Larry Fonacier (Reserve)

AC Soberano (Reserve)

Limitless Appmasters

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

Jorey Napoles

Reymar Caduyac

Marvin Hayes

Meralco Bolts 3×3

Tonino Gonzaga

Alfred Batino

Dexter Maiquez

Joseph Sedurifa

Yvan Ludovice (Reserve)

Master Sardines Fishing Champs

Cyrus Tabi

Mon Mabayo

Michole Sorela

Levi Hernandez

Jeff Comia (Reserve)

John Mahari (Reserve)

NorthPort Batang Pier

Michael Calisaan

LA Revilla

Mark Olayon

Joshua Webb

Louie Brill III (Reserve)

Jeepy Faundo (Reserve)

Pioneer Pro Tibay

Gian Abrigo

Robin Roño

Carlo Escalambre

Dan Reducto

Christian Rivera (Reserve)

Carlo de Chavez (Reserve)

Platinum Karaoke

Ryan Monteclaro

Matt Salem

JR Alabanza

Yutien Andrada

Chris de Chavez (Reserve)

Purefoods TJ Titans

Paolo Javelona

Jun Bonsubre

Val Acuna

Joseph Eriobu

Jed Mendoza (Reserve)

San Miguel Beermen

Louie Vigil

James Mangahas

Jeff Manday

Ken Bono

Bacon Austria (Reserve)

Mon Rogado (Reserve)

Sista Super Sealers

Kenneth Mocon

Leo De Vera

Joseph Manlangit

Jan Jamon

Wilson Baltazar (Reserve)

Jamil Gabawan (Reserve)

Terrafirma 3×3

Dhon Reverente

Jebb Bulawan

Terrence Tumalip

Jeremiah Taladua

TNT Tropang Giga

Almond Vosotros

Lervin Flores

Samboy De Leon

Raymark Acuno

Martin Gozum (Reserve)

Chris Javier (Reserve)

– Rappler.com