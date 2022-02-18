MANILA, Philippines – The highly competitive three-a-side action finally returns this weekend as the second conference of the PBA 3×3 kicks off on Saturday, February 19, at the Araneta Coliseum.
After a successful maiden conference, 13 teams are once again set to join, with grand champion Limitless Appmasters leading the pack.
Limitless, which took home a grand prize of P750,000 in the first conference, will headline Pool C together with Purefoods TJ Titans, Cavitex Braves, and NorthPort Batang Pier.
Meanwhile, Platinum Karaoke, the first conference second-placer, will be joined by Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma 3×3, Sista Super Sealers, and the debuting Master Sardines Fishing Champs in Pool A.
Master Sardines replaced the Zamboanga Valientes as the 13th team in the tournament after the latter decided to take a leave of absence.
TNT Tropang Giga, who finished third in the first conference, will banner Pool B alongside San Miguel Beermen and Pioneer Pro Tibay.
PBA 3×3 matches start at 8 am, and will finish right before the PBA Governors’ Cup action tips off at 4 pm every Saturday and Sunday.
Check out the official lineups below:
Barangay Ginebra
- Jollo Go
- Dennice Villamor
- Jayson David
- Encho Serrano
- Mykee Cabahug (Reserve)
- Mark Dyke (Reserve)
Cavitex Braves
- Ernest Reyes
- Dominick Fajardo
- Prince Rivero
- Kyles Lao
- Larry Fonacier (Reserve)
- AC Soberano (Reserve)
Limitless Appmasters
- Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser
- Jorey Napoles
- Reymar Caduyac
- Marvin Hayes
Meralco Bolts 3×3
- Tonino Gonzaga
- Alfred Batino
- Dexter Maiquez
- Joseph Sedurifa
- Yvan Ludovice (Reserve)
Master Sardines Fishing Champs
- Cyrus Tabi
- Mon Mabayo
- Michole Sorela
- Levi Hernandez
- Jeff Comia (Reserve)
- John Mahari (Reserve)
NorthPort Batang Pier
- Michael Calisaan
- LA Revilla
- Mark Olayon
- Joshua Webb
- Louie Brill III (Reserve)
- Jeepy Faundo (Reserve)
Pioneer Pro Tibay
- Gian Abrigo
- Robin Roño
- Carlo Escalambre
- Dan Reducto
- Christian Rivera (Reserve)
- Carlo de Chavez (Reserve)
Platinum Karaoke
- Ryan Monteclaro
- Matt Salem
- JR Alabanza
- Yutien Andrada
- Chris de Chavez (Reserve)
Purefoods TJ Titans
- Paolo Javelona
- Jun Bonsubre
- Val Acuna
- Joseph Eriobu
- Jed Mendoza (Reserve)
San Miguel Beermen
- Louie Vigil
- James Mangahas
- Jeff Manday
- Ken Bono
- Bacon Austria (Reserve)
- Mon Rogado (Reserve)
Sista Super Sealers
- Kenneth Mocon
- Leo De Vera
- Joseph Manlangit
- Jan Jamon
- Wilson Baltazar (Reserve)
- Jamil Gabawan (Reserve)
Terrafirma 3×3
- Dhon Reverente
- Jebb Bulawan
- Terrence Tumalip
- Jeremiah Taladua
TNT Tropang Giga
- Almond Vosotros
- Lervin Flores
- Samboy De Leon
- Raymark Acuno
- Martin Gozum (Reserve)
- Chris Javier (Reserve)
– Rappler.com