ENERGIZED. The Meralco Bolts rule the PBA 3x3 third conference second leg with a daring escape over the Cavitex Braves.

Dexter Maiquez sinks the game-winning two-pointer as Meralco stuns Cavitex in the PBA 3x3 finals with a 7-1 finishing kick

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts leaned on the clutch scoring of veteran Dexter Maiquez to eke out an 18-17 overtime win over the Cavitex Braves in the PBA 3×3 third conference second leg finals at Robinsons Las Piñas on Sunday, May 29.

Alfred Batino and Joseph Sedurifa carried the load with 7 points apiece, while Maiquez scored 3, capped by the game-winning two-pointer off a huge 7-1 finishing kick.

Maclean Sabellina rounded out the tally with a point as the quartet earned P100,000 for the title-winning finish.

The Bolts overcame a grueling five-game day after some of their matches got canceled last Saturday, May 28, due to poor court conditions at the Robinsons mall.

Prince Rivero paced the heartbreaking loss with 7 points for the Cavitex side, which still copped P50,000 as the runner-up – its highest finish yet in the growing 3×3 league.

Bong Galanza scored 6, Dominick Fajardo added 3, while former Gilas Pilipinas draftee Tzaddy Rangel scored a point.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra outgunned Terrafirma, 20-19, in the battle for third place as Leo de Vera and Martin Gozum led the way with 9 and 6 points, respectively. – Rappler.com