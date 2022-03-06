Jeff Manday waxes hot from the get-go as San Miguel clobbers Barangay Ginebra for the Leg 2 championship of the second PBA 3x3 conference

MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Manday shone as he led San Miguel past Barangay Ginebra, 21-15, to capture the Leg 2 title of the second PBA 3×3 conference at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 6.

Waxing hot from the get-go, Manday scored their first 9 points and finished with 13 points on an efficient 8-of-14 shooting as the Beermen captured their first PBA 3×3 championship.

Bacon Austria then sealed the victory for San Miguel by soaring high for the game-winning putback off a Ken Bono miss, ending the match with over two minutes left.

Down by as many as 10 points, the Gin Kings chipped away at their deficit and got within 4 points, 14-18, but the Beermen built a lead big enough to coast.

It also did not help Ginebra that Jayson David was not at his top form after sustaining an ankle sprain in their semifinals win over the Limitless Appmasters.

Austria and Bono chalked up 3 points apiece, while Moncrief Rogado added 2 points for San Miguel, which took home the grand prize of P100,000.

The Beermen concluded Leg 2 with a four game-winning streak after clinching the last playoff berth in Pool A with a 2-2 record

San Miguel toppled erstwhile unbeaten Pioneer Pro Tibay in the final four, 21-19, for its first-ever finals appearance.

The Gin Kings pocketed P50,000, while the Appmasters bagged P30,000 after crushing the Pro Tibay, 21-13, in the battle for third behind Brandon Rosser, who put up 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. – Joaquin Quesada/Rappler.com