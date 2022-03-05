Pioneer pulls off an upset over Leg 1 champion TNT to sweep Pool A and clinch a quarterfinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – The Pioneer Pro Tibay flexed their muscles as they swept their pool stage games in Leg 2 of the second PBA 3×3 conference at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 5.

Robin Roño and Gian Abrigo steered Pioneer to the quarterfinals after they topped Pool A with a 4-0 record.

Starting the day off with 7 points in a 19-14 win over the Sista Super Sealers, Roño followed it up with 9 points as the Pro Tibay stunned Leg 1 champion TNT Tropang Giga, 21-13.

Abrigo then picked up where Roño left off, churning out 7 points and 4 rebounds in a 21-15 victory over the Master Sardines Fishing Champs, and 9 points and 2 rebounds in a 21-17 triumph over the San Miguel Beermen.

TNT (2-1) trails Pioneer in Pool A followed by San Miguel (1-2), Sista (1-2), and Master Sardines (0-3).

The Meralco Bolts and the Limitless Appmasters also emerged unbeaten in Pools B and C, respectively, with identical 2-0 records, but they have yet to clinch their quarterfinal berths.

Meralco thwarted Terrafirma, 18-10, and Platinum Karaoke, 21-16, while Limitless toppled Barangay Ginebra, 20-17, and the Cavitex Braves, 21-15.

Platinum and the Purefoods TJ Titans tote the same 1-1 card in Pool B, while Terrafirma ended the opening day winless in two games.

Over in Pool C, Ginebra and the NorthPort Batang Pier are tied with 1-1 slates as Cavitex wound up at last place with a 0-2 record.

The top three teams from Pool A and the top two squads from Pools B and C will advance to the quarterfinals.

Completing the quarterfinal cast is the winner between the third-place teams from Pools B and C, which will be determined on Sunday. – Joaquin Quesada/Rappler.com