Terrafirma and Purefoods post identical 2-0 records to move on the cusp of a knockout round spot in the second leg of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma and Purefoods are poised to reach the knockout round of the PBA 3×3 Third Conference second leg after notching two wins on Saturday, May 28, at Robinsons Las Piñas.

Bringing in draftees Shaq Alanes and Red Cachuela to team up with Jebb Bulawan and Jeremiah Taladua, Terrafirma seized the lead in Pool A with a 2-0 card, following a 19-17 win over Sista and a 21-17 win over TNT.

Purefoods also totes a 2-0 record as it toppled Cavitex, 21-18, and Master Sardines, 21-16, in Pool C.

Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke top Pools B and D, respectively, with identical 1-0 slates as they played just one game each after tournament officials decided to halt the games due to unplayable conditions.

The three remaining games scheduled for Saturday – which pits Platinum Karaoke vs Meralco, Terrafirma vs NorthPort, and Master Sardines vs Cavitex – will be played on Sunday, May 29.

Ginebra hacked out a 21-20 squeaker over Limitless App, while Platinum Karaoke crushed Zamboanga Valientes in a 21-13 demolition.

Four other games will be played at the end of pool play on Sunday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout quarterfinals.

The leg champion will rake in P100,000. – Rappler.com