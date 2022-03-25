PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Ginebra turns back NLEX anew to inch closer to Governors’ Cup finals

Delfin Dioquino
Ginebra turns back NLEX anew to inch closer to Governors’ Cup finals

ONE MORE WIN. Christian Standhardinger and Barangay Ginebra are a win away from another PBA finals appearance.

PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra once again overcomes a double-digit deficit against NLEX to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra moved on the cusp of a return trip to the finals of PBA Governors’ Cup after a 104-94 win over NLEX at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 25.

Justin Brownlee once again led the way with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks as the Gin Kings overcame a double-digit deficit anew to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals.

Ginebra also drew prolific performances from its locals, particularly John Pinto, who keyed their comeback from an 11-point hole in the second quarter with a string of big shots.

The Road Warriors enjoyed a 37-26 lead in the second quarter before Pinto scored all of his 10 points in a tide-turning 23-10 run as the Gin Kings nailed a 49-47 lead.

With Brownlee and Pinto at the forefront of their attack, Ginebra ended the first half up 55-49 and never trailed again for the rest of the game.

Scottie Thompson delivered another double-double for the Gin Kings with 17 points and 12 rebounds on top of 3 assists, while LA Tenorio chimed in 15 points and 7 assists.

Christian Standhardinger netted 17 points and 11 points in the win, but most importantly, played a key role in forcing NLEX import Cameron Clark to foul out.

Finishing with 15 points and 5 rebounds, Clark left the game with six minutes left after fouling out, with his last two fouls coming against Standhardinger.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 104 – Brownlee 32, Thompson 17, Standhardinger 17, Tenorio 15, Pinto 10, Devance 7, Tolentino 6, Caperal 0, Ayaay 0.

NLEX 94 – Nieto 19, Clark 15, Chua 12, Alas 12, Rosales 10, Trollano 10, Quiñahan 8, Semerad 3, Ighalo 3, Paniamogan 2, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 24-27, 55-49, 82-66, 104-94. 

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

PBA Governors' Cup

Barangay Ginebra

NLEX Road Warriors

US basketball