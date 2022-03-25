Ginebra turns back NLEX anew to inch closer to Governors’ Cup finals

ONE MORE WIN. Christian Standhardinger and Barangay Ginebra are a win away from another PBA finals appearance.

Barangay Ginebra once again overcomes a double-digit deficit against NLEX to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra moved on the cusp of a return trip to the finals of PBA Governors’ Cup after a 104-94 win over NLEX at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 25.

Justin Brownlee once again led the way with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks as the Gin Kings overcame a double-digit deficit anew to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals.

Ginebra also drew prolific performances from its locals, particularly John Pinto, who keyed their comeback from an 11-point hole in the second quarter with a string of big shots.

The Road Warriors enjoyed a 37-26 lead in the second quarter before Pinto scored all of his 10 points in a tide-turning 23-10 run as the Gin Kings nailed a 49-47 lead.

With Brownlee and Pinto at the forefront of their attack, Ginebra ended the first half up 55-49 and never trailed again for the rest of the game.

Scottie Thompson delivered another double-double for the Gin Kings with 17 points and 12 rebounds on top of 3 assists, while LA Tenorio chimed in 15 points and 7 assists.

Christian Standhardinger netted 17 points and 11 points in the win, but most importantly, played a key role in forcing NLEX import Cameron Clark to foul out.

Finishing with 15 points and 5 rebounds, Clark left the game with six minutes left after fouling out, with his last two fouls coming against Standhardinger.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 104 – Brownlee 32, Thompson 17, Standhardinger 17, Tenorio 15, Pinto 10, Devance 7, Tolentino 6, Caperal 0, Ayaay 0.

NLEX 94 – Nieto 19, Clark 15, Chua 12, Alas 12, Rosales 10, Trollano 10, Quiñahan 8, Semerad 3, Ighalo 3, Paniamogan 2, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 24-27, 55-49, 82-66, 104-94.

– Rappler.com