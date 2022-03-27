Clark comes up clutch as NLEX avoids semis sweep vs Ginebra

Fouling out last game, Cameron Clark closes out for NLEX this time and scores the crucial and-one play that allows the Road Warriors to fight another day

MANILA, Philippines – No sweep.

Import Cameron Clark proved clutch as NLEX avoided elimination, hacking out an 86-85 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 27.

Fouling out midway through the fourth quarter last game, Clark closed out for the Road Warriors this time and scored the crucial and-one play that allowed the Road Warriors to cut their deficit in the best-of-five duel at 1-2.

It was a tied game at 83-83 before Clark stole a pass from LA Tenorio and sank a layup with seven ticks remaining plus the foul from Justin Brownlee.

Clark, who finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists, knocked down the bonus free throw to create more separation for NLEX en route to the victory.

Seemingly unaware of how big the Gin Kings’ deficit was, Tenorio went for a layup instead of a three-pointer that could have forced overtime, as the Road Warriors lived to fight another day.

“I told the players, let us just save ourselves from the embarrassment of being swept,” said NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao in a mix of Filipino and English.

Kevin Alas finished with 15 points and 4 assists, while Justin Chua chimed in 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals as they both delivered key buckets in the fourth quarter.

The Scores

NLEX 86 – Clark 21, Alas 15, Chua 13, Soyud 11, Paniamogan 9, Rosales 7, Miranda 4, Trollano 4, Semerad 2, Nieto 0.

Ginebra 85 – Brownlee 27, Standhardinger 16, Thompson 13, Tenorio 10, Tolentino 9, Devance 6, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Pinto 0.

Quarters: 16-19, 36-44, 59-62, 86-85.

– Rappler.com