Magnolia draws first blood as Meralco blows huge lead

SPARK PLUG. Jio Jalalon provides quality minutes off the bench for Magnolia.

Magnolia overcomes a 17-point deficit thanks to a big third quarter to shock Meralco in Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia bucked a lethargic start and banked on a furious third-quarter rally to thwart Meralco, 94-80, in Game 1 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 23.

Import Mike Harris showed the way with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Hotshots overcame a 17-point deficit by outscoring the Bolts 29-13 in the third period to draw first blood in the best-of-five affair.

Meralco still led by 10 points early in the third quarter off an Allein Maliksi layup, 45-35, before Magnolia uncorked a 17-3 run highlighted by 7 points from Paul Lee for a 52-48 advantage.

The Hotshots’ lead then grew to as big as 14 points as the Bolts failed to retake the upper hand after pulling within a single possession multiple times early in the fourth quarter.

Jio Jalalon backstopped Harris with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals off the bench, while Paul Lee churned out 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Breaching the 30-point mark in their last two games, Meralco import Tony Bishop got limited to only 10 points on a 5-of-19 shooting.

The Scores

Magnolia 94 – Harris 26, Jalalon 15, Lee 13, Abueva 12, Barroca 9, Dionisio 7, Dela Rosa 6, Wong 5, Sangalang 1, Brill 0, Corpuz 0, Reavis 0.

Meralco 80 – Banchero 16, Quinto 13, Bishop 10, Newsome 8, Maliksi 7, Black 7, Baclao 6, Hodge 5, Almazan 4, Caram 2, Hugnatan 2, Jose 0.

Quarters: 12-22, 35-43, 64-56, 94-80.

– Rappler.com