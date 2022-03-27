PBA
Meralco banks on Bishop, Banchero to nail 2-1 semis lead vs Magnolia

Delfin Dioquino
STEP UP. Chris Banchero topscores for the Meralco locals to backstop import Tony Bishop.

PBA Images

After dropping the semifinals opener, Meralco wins back-to-back games in the best-of-five series to close in on its first finals appearance since the 2019 season

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco reasserted its mastery over Magnolia to move one win away from a finals berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup following a 101-95 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 27.

After dropping the series opener, the Bolts have won back-to-back games to nail a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinals and close in on their first finals appearance since the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

Meralco import Tony Bishop submitted his finest game of the series yet after churning out a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals as the Bolts dealt the Hotshots their first back-to-back losses this conference.

Chris Banchero also shone in the win with 23 points and sparked a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter that gave Meralco the lead for good.

Adrian Wong knotted the score at 82-82 with a pair of three-pointers before Banchero sank his own long bomb to ignite the blast which catapulted the Bolts to a 95-85 advantage.

Magnolia answered with 7-0 spurt to make it a one-possession game, 92-95, but that was the closest the Hotshots got as Chris Newsome and Bishop scored 4 straight points to secure the win.

The Scores

Meralco  101 – Bishop 27, Banchero 23, Newsome 16, Quinto 10, Maliksi 10, Almazan 6, Hodge 4, Baclao 3, Black 2, Belo 0, Caram 0.

Magnolia  95 – Harris 24, Barroca 15, Sangalang 14, Jalalon 13, Abueva 8, Wong 7, Dela Rosa 7, Lee 5, Reavis 2.

Quarters: 24-19, 46-50, 76-72, 101-95.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
