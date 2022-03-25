Bishop bounces back as Meralco knots semis vs Magnolia at 1-1

STIFLING DEFENSE. Raymond Almazan and Meralco limit Magnolia to under 80 points for the equalizer.

Limited to a conference-low 10 points in Game 1, Tony Bishop stars for Meralco in its semifinals-tying victory over Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Bishop redeemed himself from a lackluster performance and powered Meralco to a semifinals-tying 81-75 win over Magnolia in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 25.

Limited to a conference-low 10 points in their series-opening loss, Bishop scattered 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Bolts knotted the best-of-five affair at 1-1.

Meralco led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter and held on to the victory thanks to some big shots from Bishop and Chris Newsome, with the Hotshots falling short of their comeback after a contentious call late.

Adrian Wong drilled in a triple to bring Magnolia within 5 points with 50 seconds left, 75-80, but the Hotshots failed to pull off a defensive stop in the next possession despite what looked like 24-second violation from Bishop.

Play continued before Jio Jalalon fouled Aaron Black, leaving Magnolia only nine seconds to overhaul a two-possession deficit.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero and the rest of his wards contested the call, although officials ruled the long Bishop two-pointer hit the rim.

Newsome backstopped Bishop with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Black added 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench.

The Scores

Meralco 81 – Bishop 22, Newsome 18, Black 14, Banchero 10, Maliksi 6, Almazan 5, Hugnatan 3, Quinto 2, Jose 1, Hodge 0, Caram 0, Baclao 0.

Magnolia 75 – Harris 25, Lee 10, Sangalang 9, Abueva 9, Dela Rosa 7, Jalalon 6, Corpuz 3, Barroca 3, Wong 3, Dionisio 0, Reavis 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 42-37, 66-61, 81-75.

– Rappler.com