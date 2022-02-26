Shabazz Muhammad activated as San Miguel battles Magnolia

FIRST GAME. Shabazz Muhammad will immediately have his mettle tested in his PBA debut.

MANILA, Philippines – The wait is over for Shabazz Muhammad as he is set to debut in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday, February 27, when San Miguel tangles with league-leading Magnolia.

The former NBA veteran has been activated in lieu of Orlando Johnson, who played just three games for the Beermen prior to the import change.

Muhammad will immediately have his mettle tested as he goes up against fellow former NBA player Mike Harris and a mighty Hotshots squad that won six of their first seven games.

Except for his dismal San Miguel opener, Johnson has been outstanding as he averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.3 steals to lead the Beermen to a two-game winning streak.

However, the opportunity to get a player like Muhammad, who played five seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, proved to be too good to pass up.

Muhammad will be the third Beermen import to see action this conference after Brandon Brown and Johnson.

He was supposed to reinforce Meralco at the start of the Governors’ Cup but backed out last minute due to a “personal emergency.”

San Miguel and Meralco lock horns at 6:30 pm, while Barangay Ginebra looks to get a win run going against struggling Terrafirma in the first game at 4 pm at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com