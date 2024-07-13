Standhardinger respects Cone’s decision after Ginebra-Terrafirma swap

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH SHOT. Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Christian Standhardinger says he knows it’s all ‘part of the game’ after the MVP runner-up got shipped from Ginebra to Terrafirma in a blockbuster trade involving four former No. 1 rookie picks

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra star Christian Standhardinger said on Saturday, July 13, that he harbors no ill will after being shipped from the Gin Kings to the Terrafirma Dyip.

Standhardinger, along with teammate Stanley Pringle, head to the Dyip, in exchange for Stephen Holt and Isaac Go in a massive swap of former first overall picks.

“I acknowledge Coach Tim (Cone’s) decision and respect it,” Standhardinger said on his Instagram post.

“It’s part of the game, and I wish him and the team all the best moving forward,” added the presumptive MVP runner-up and Mythical First Team member in the 2023-2024 PBA season.

Standhardinger finished second behind seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo in the statistical points race, a major factor in determining the league MVP.

The Filipino-German averaged 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks last season for Ginebra, which ended both of its conferences in semifinals losses.

Cone, fresh off his Gilas Pilipinas stint in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia, told reporters that Ginebra will be looking for a big man or a point guard as the team will now pick third overall in Sunday’s draft proceedings – a deal part of the blockbuster trade.

Nevertheless, the veteran forward-center was thankful for his time with Ginebra, where he bagged two titles, a Finals MVP, and a Best Player of the Conference plum during his three-year stint.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible support and love you’ve shown me throughout my time with Barangay Ginebra,” he said.

“Being part of this team has been a truly unforgettable journey, and I’m grateful for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of encouragement.”

“To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “Your unwavering support has meant the world to me, and it has been an honor to play for you and represent the Ginebra colors.” — Rappler.com