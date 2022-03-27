PBA suspends referees for no-call in Meralco-Magnolia clash

ESCAPE. Tony Bishop and Meralco knot their semifinals duel against Magnolia at 1-1.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial says the officiating crew in Game 2 of the Magnolia-Meralco semifinals made a mistake by failing to call a shot clock violation in the final 30 seconds

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA suspended the referees who officiated Game 2 of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals between Magnolia and Meralco last Friday, March 25, as a no-call marred the endgame.

The officiating crew – composed of Jimmy Mariano, Bing Oliva, Albert Nubla, and Joel Baldago – failed to call a shot clock violation on the Bolts late, denying the Hotshots a chance to complete their comeback in the 75-81 loss.

Meralco import Tony Bishop hit only the backboard with his long two-pointer with under 30 seconds remaining, but the referees let play continue believing the ball grazed the rim.

Aaron Black then grabbed the offensive rebound to retain the possession for the Bolts and milked the clock before he got fouled by Hotshots guard Jio Jalalon with only nine ticks left.

Black split his free throws to give his side more separation as Meralco knotted the best-of-five semifinals affair at 1-1.

An official review of the play, though, revealed the officials should have blown the whistle on Bishop for a 24-second infraction and awarded the possession to Magnolia.

“The referees told me yesterday that the ball did not hit the rim,” Marcial told reporters in Filipino on Sunday.

“So that should have been a violation. It is our fault. It is our referees’ fault. The entire crew will be suspended for this semis.”

As of publishing time, the Bolts and the Hotshots are playing in Game 3 for a shot at inching closer to a finals berth. – Rappler.com