Terrafirma brings back Lester Prosper in bid to end playoff drought

RETURNING IMPORT. Lester Prosper brings his talents back to the PBA.

Naturalized Indonesian player Lester Prosper reinforces Terrafirma anew, three years since first turning heads in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Lester Prosper gets another PBA shot with Terrafirma.

The Dyip announced on Monday, August 15, that they are bringing back the energetic big man for the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup as they look to end a five-season playoff drought.

“[W]e are very happy to have you return,” read the team’s post on Instagram as Terrafirma welcomed Prosper back.

Prosper turned heads in his first tour of duty with the Dyip in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 33.6 points, 16.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1 steal during his seven-game run with the squad.

However, Terrafirma – then known as Columbian – failed to reach the quarterfinals after compiling a 3-8 record for 11th place.

While Prosper suffered an early PBA exit, his stint with the Dyip led to him being a household name in the region.

Indonesia naturalized the 33-year-old from the Dominican Republic and he suited up for the Timnas in international events, including the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers where they faced Gilas Pilipinas.

Prosper last played for the Tainan TSG GhostHawks of the T1 League in Taiwan.

After a forgettable campaign in the Philippine Cup where Terrafirma finished last with a 0-11 record, the Dyip are eyeing their first playoff appearance since the 2016 Governors’ Cup with Prosper on board. – Rappler.com