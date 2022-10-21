Terrafirma hits new low after 54-point loss

DRY SPELL. Terrafirma has not won a game in the PBA for more than eight months.

Its dry spell extending to 22 straight games, Terrafirma finds itself on the wrong side of history as it shares the record for the second-biggest losing margin in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma has dealt with nothing but heartbreaks as it remained winless this PBA season.

But things turned from bad to worse for the Dyip as the embattled franchise found itself on the wrong side of history following a 130-76 loss to Bay Area on Friday, October 21, that stretched its skid to 22 straight games.

According to league chief statistician Fidel Magnonon, the rout marked the biggest losing margin in a PBA game in the last 36 years, or since Tanduay suffered a similar 54-point defeat to Shell, 154-100, in November 1986.

With the loss, Terrafirma fell into a three-way tie for the second-biggest losing margin in PBA history, with Fiberlite being the other team after absorbing a 170-116 beating at the hands of Utex in September 1976.

The Dyip were on the verge of breaking the PBA record for the biggest losing margin held by Great Taste at 55 points when it lost to Utex, 154-99, in July 1980, but the Dragons merely held on to the ball in the dying seconds.

“We’re certainly not trying to do that,” said Bay Area head coach Brian Goorjian when asked about his thoughts on accomplishing one of the biggest blowout wins in PBA history.

Terrafirma has been on a downward spiral since it last tasted victory in February this year by way of a 109-103 win over Blackwater in the Governors’ Cup last season.

Returning to their losing ways, the Dyip ended the season-ending conference with five consecutive losses then went 0-11 in the Philippine Cup this year.

Even with a pair of dominant outings from import Lester Prosper, Terrafirma started the Commissioners Cup with a 0-6 card as it now stands seven defeats away from tying the PBA record of 29 losses in a row held by Blackwater.

The Dyip, though, are not given any reprieve as their next two assignments pit them against league powerhouses Barangay Ginebra and TNT on October 28 and November 5. – Rappler.com