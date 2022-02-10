Terrafirma signs Isaac Go ahead of Governors’ Cup restart

PBA DEBUT. Isaac Go takes his talent to the PBA after his stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

Isaac Go looks to beef up a Terrafirma Dyip lineup that lost Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Roosevelt Adams to free agency, and Alex Cabagnot to a season-ending injury

MANILA, Philippines – The Terrafirma Dyip have loaded up their frontcourt after signing 2019 Gilas Pilipinas first overall special draftee Isaac Go to a deal, team officials confirmed to the media on Thursday, February 10.

With the signing finally secured, Go is now expected to beef up a Dyip lineup that recently lost veteran guard Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and former top pick Roosevelt Adams to free agency, and multi-time champion Alex Cabagnot to a season-ending injury.

The former UAAP champion from Ateneo is also the last of the 2019 Gilas core to sign a deal with his mother PBA club for a long-awaited professional debut.

Matt Nieto of NLEX, Mike Nieto of Rain or Shine, Rey Suerte of Blackwater, and Allyn Bulanadi of Alaska have all struck deals following their mass exodus from full-time Gilas commitments.

Go will now join other remaining Terrafirma standouts like the returning Joshua Munzon, breakout forward Juami Tiongson, big man Aldrech Ramos, and import Antonio Hester.

In his last full-time tour with the national team, the 6-foot-8 bruiser averaged a modest 3.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in under 13 minutes per game. – Rappler.com