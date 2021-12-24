PBA
PBA trade

Terrafirma ships Melton to Blackwater, acquires Daquioag

Delfin Dioquino
Terrafirma ships Melton to Blackwater, acquires Daquioag

SHORT-LIVED. Justin Melton parts ways with Terrafirma after just a month.

PBA Images

Justin Melton joins Blackwater after playing just three games for Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Justin Melton to be on the move again.

Melton, a four-time PBA champion, has been shipped by Terrafirma after playing just three games for the team. He heads to Blackwater in exchange for Ed Daquioag, the league announced on Friday, December 24.

Terrafirma acquired Melton, together with big man Kyle Pascual, from Magnolia just before the Governors’ Cup kicked off in a two-for-one deal for James Laput.

Melton averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in his brief stint for Terrafirma.

Terrafirma gets a serviceable guard in Daquioag, who normed 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in five games played this conference for Blackwater.

Blackwater has undergone a major revamp since the break by trading several players in hopes of finally ending its historic skid, although not much has changed as it slumped to its 24th straight loss. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA trade

More on PBA trade

Blackwater Bossing

More on Blackwater Bossing

PBA Governors' Cup

More on PBA Governors' Cup

Philippine basketball

More on Philippine basketball

Terrafirma Dyip

More on Terrafirma Dyip