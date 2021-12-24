Terrafirma ships Melton to Blackwater, acquires Daquioag

Justin Melton joins Blackwater after playing just three games for Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Justin Melton to be on the move again.

Melton, a four-time PBA champion, has been shipped by Terrafirma after playing just three games for the team. He heads to Blackwater in exchange for Ed Daquioag, the league announced on Friday, December 24.

Terrafirma acquired Melton, together with big man Kyle Pascual, from Magnolia just before the Governors’ Cup kicked off in a two-for-one deal for James Laput.

Melton averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in his brief stint for Terrafirma.

Terrafirma gets a serviceable guard in Daquioag, who normed 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in five games played this conference for Blackwater.

Blackwater has undergone a major revamp since the break by trading several players in hopes of finally ending its historic skid, although not much has changed as it slumped to its 24th straight loss. – Rappler.com