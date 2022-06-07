BACK ON TOP. The TNT Tropang Giga celebrate another big win in the Third Conference.

Almond Vosotros takes over in the finals as TNT captures its second 3x3 title of the conference

MANILA, Philippines – Almond Vosotros capped his sizzling shooting performance in the PBA 3×3 Third Conference playoffs with another championship as TNT whipped Purefoods, 21-13, and ruled Leg 3 on Tuesday, June 7 at Robinsons Magnolia.

The veteran TNT guard finished with a game-high 12 points as he almost outscored the entire Titans team during the finals in leading the Tropang Giga to their second title in the last three legs of the standalone tournament.

Coached by Mau Belen, TNT also claimed the Leg 1 crown three weeks ago.

Vosotros was on fire the entire playoffs and averaged 11.6 points as the Tropang Giga eliminated Sista in the quarterfinals, 21-16, bundled out Leg 2 champion Meralco in the semis, 18-14, before proceeding to dominate Purefoods in the championship game to win the P100,000 top purse.

The playmaker out of La Salle also got plenty of help from Gryann Mendoza, who added 6 points and 8 rebounds. Lervin Flores and Ping Exciminiano round out the scoring for the Tropang Giga.

The Titans were in their first finals appearance since winning Leg 4 of the First Conference, but fell short against TNT as top gun Joseph Eriobu was held to just 4 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor.

On the way to the championship round, Purefoods ousted Limitless App in the quarterfinals, 21-19, and slammed the door on Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, in the semis.

The runner-up finish was worth P50,000 for the Titans, who got 7 rebounds from new acquisition Marvin Hayes.

Platinum Karaoke earned a podium finish by bagging third place following a 14-12 win over Meralco earlier.

Yutien Andrada finished with 7 points for Platinum Karaoke, which bagged P30,000.

The Scores

Finals

TNT 21 – Vosotros 12, Mendoza 6, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

Purefoods 13 – Mendoza 5, Eriobu 3, Acuna 3, Hayes 1.

Third place

Platinum Karaoke 14 – Andrada 7, Banal 3, Bagatsing 3, De Chavez 1.

Meralco 12 – Sedurifa 5, Gonzaga 4, Batino 3, Maiquez 0.

– Rappler.com