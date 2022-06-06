MANILA, Philippines – Meralco and Pioneer Pro Tibay emerged as early favorites in Leg 3 of the PBA 3×3 Third Conference after the opening day at the Robinsons Magnolia on Monday, June 6.
With Tonino Gonzaga back on board, the Bolts crushed the Zamboanga Valientes, 20-9, and tamed the Limitless App Masters, 19-16, to claim the top spot in Pool A with a 2-0 record.
Gonzaga replaced Maclean Sabellina as Meralco shoots for a second straight leg title.
The Appmasters and the Valientes are tied at 1-1 in Pool A, while the NorthPort Batang Pier got the boot with a 0-2 card.
Pioneer also totes a 2-0 record in Pool C after an 18-12 win over the Sista Super Sealers and a 16-10 victory over Barangay Ginebra.
Sista and Platinum Karaoke trail Pioneer in Pool C with identical 1-1 slates, while Ginebra crashed out of contention after going 0-2.
With a pool game left to play, Pioneer and Meralco are a cinch for berths in the knockout quarterfinals set on Tuesday.
Leg 1 winner TNT sits atop Pool B and Purefoods heads Pool D, both with similar 1-0 standings.
The top two teams from each pool will advance to the knockout rounds.
A grand prize of P100,000 awaits the champion of the ongoing leg. – Rappler.com