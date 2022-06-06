LEADER. Tonino Gonzaga takes charge for Meralco in its Day 1 sweep of Leg 5.

With Tonino Gonzaga back on board, Meralco opens its title repeat bid with a pair of wins in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco and Pioneer Pro Tibay emerged as early favorites in Leg 3 of the PBA 3×3 Third Conference after the opening day at the Robinsons Magnolia on Monday, June 6.

With Tonino Gonzaga back on board, the Bolts crushed the Zamboanga Valientes, 20-9, and tamed the Limitless App Masters, 19-16, to claim the top spot in Pool A with a 2-0 record.

Gonzaga replaced Maclean Sabellina as Meralco shoots for a second straight leg title.

The Appmasters and the Valientes are tied at 1-1 in Pool A, while the NorthPort Batang Pier got the boot with a 0-2 card.

Pioneer also totes a 2-0 record in Pool C after an 18-12 win over the Sista Super Sealers and a 16-10 victory over Barangay Ginebra.

Sista and Platinum Karaoke trail Pioneer in Pool C with identical 1-1 slates, while Ginebra crashed out of contention after going 0-2.

With a pool game left to play, Pioneer and Meralco are a cinch for berths in the knockout quarterfinals set on Tuesday.

Leg 1 winner TNT sits atop Pool B and Purefoods heads Pool D, both with similar 1-0 standings.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the knockout rounds.

A grand prize of P100,000 awaits the champion of the ongoing leg. – Rappler.com