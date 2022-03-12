TNT displays its composure in a string of narrow victories to sweep its first three games in Leg 3 of the second PBA 3x3 conference

MANILA, Philippines – TNT barged into the Leg 3 quarterfinals of the second PBA 3×3 conference after going unbeaten in Day 1 at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 12.

The Tropang Giga displayed their composure in a string of narrow victories, beating Platinum Karaoke, 21-20, Master Sardines, 22-18, and Terrafirma, 21-20, to advance and top Pool A with a 3-0 record.

Almond Vosotros shone in that three-game sweep for TNT with an average of 9.3 points.

Meanwhile, Leg 2 champion San Miguel missed out on its chance to join the Tropang Giga as the first two teams to qualify for the playoffs after dropping its Leg 3 opener against Platinum, 18-19.

The Beermen, though, redeemed themselves with a 21-17 win over the Dyip and a 21-10 demolition of the Fishing Champs to clinch second place in Pool A with a 2-1 slate.

Terrafirma (2-2), Platinum (1-2), and Master Sardines (0-3) trail TNT and San Miguel in Pool A.

Meralco and Limitless App also ended the opening day unscathed as they lead Pools B and C, respectively, with identical 2-0 cards.

The Bolts, a leg winner in the first conference, trounced Barangay Ginebra, 21-18, and Cavitex, 22-10, while first conference grand champion Appmasters made easy work of Pioneer, 21-6, and Sista, 20-13.

Six pool stage games will still be played on Sunday to determine the seven other quarterfinal cast.

The top three from Pool A and the top two from Pools B and C will punch their quarterfinal tickets, while the winner between the third-place teams from Pools B and C will complete the playoff roster. – Rappler.com