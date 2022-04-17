Lucky shot? Cone says clutch Thompson triple result of years of hard work

ON THE VERGE. Scottie Thompson and Barangay Ginebra are a win away from another PBA crown.

Adding the three-point shot to his already stacked arsenal, Scottie Thompson buries a clutch trey as Barangay Ginebra moves on the cusp of the PBA Governors' Cup title

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson described it as a “lucky shot.”

But Tim Cone said it is a result of years of practice as Thompson drained a clutch triple that helped propel Barangay Ginebra to a 115-110 win over Meralco in Game 5 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Sunday, April 17.

Thompson swished a three-pointer with 2:20 minutes left, capping a 7-0 run that gave the Gin Kings a sizable 105-97 lead on the way to nailing a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven affair, and moving within a win away from the title.

“Lucky? Boo,” said Cone. “That was pure. That was a pure shot. That went through in so cleanly. No luck involved in that shot.”

Thompson has added the three-point shot to his already stacked arsenal.

After missing his first 3 triples, Thompson sank 3 of his next 4 as he finished with 19 points on top of 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal, just a board short of his second triple-double in the finals.

He is averaging 40.6% from three-point range in the finals, an impressive clip for a player not really known as a deadshot from long distance.

“That is a lot of hard work that he has put in the gym over the last four, five years, making that shot,” Cone said.

Cone said he is “fortunate” to have players like Thompson who know how to slow the game down in crucial stretches.

Prior to that decisive 7-0 spurt, the Bolts unloaded a 15-2 run led by import Tony Bishop to turn a 14-point gap to a one-point game, 97-98.

“They’ve been through the wars, they’re veterans. Even though Scottie is still young, he has been through so many of these things before. They really know how to settle down and they can think the game through,” Cone said.

“So I’m just really fortunate that I have a veteran team that has been doing this stuff for a while. They handled it extremely well.”

Ginebra will go for the killer blow as it shoots for a third straight win and the championship in Game 6 on Wednesday, April 20, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com