Cone trusts misfiring Brownlee to regain shooting touch in PBA finals

Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone says he is not worried about import Justin Brownlee after his career-worst shooting performance in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – A nightmarish shooting performance from import Justin Brownlee hardly concerns Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

Cone expects Brownlee to redeem himself after he fired blanks in a 95-82 loss to TNT on Wednesday, April 12, that tied the best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup finals at 1-1.

Brownlee shot a career-worst 18.8% after making just three of his 16 field goals, finishing with a conference-low 12 points in 44 minutes.

“He has had tough nights in the past. I never worry about him having a tough night because he responds really well,” said Cone.

Brownlee struggled after being pestered by Tropang Giga reinforcement Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who dominated the import matchup with 23 points, 19 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals.

Although Brownlee also flirted with a triple-double after putting up 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks, he failed to make his presence felt when it mattered most.

Brownlee uncharacteristically went scoreless in the fourth quarter as TNT denied him the ball, with the three-time Best Import missing his lone field goal attempt – a three-pointer – of the period.

“Hollis-Jefferson did a great job of defending him,” said Cone.

“They kind of surprised us with his defense, so we’ll look in the video, try to figure out things we can do for Justin to get him open and we’ll go from there.”

Brownlee, though, has a long history of bouncing back from low-scoring outings.

In the 10 games he got held to 15 points or less throughout his PBA career, Brownlee averaged 32.2 points the next match.

“We’re not worried about Justin. He is the last of our worries,” Cone said. – Rappler.com