Despite fiery start with Jalen Hudson, TNT to bring in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

NBA TO PBA. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played four NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

MANILA, Philippines – A stellar start in the PBA Governors’ Cup with Jalen Hudson did not prevent TNT from bringing in a new import.

Former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will take over the import reins from Jalen Hudson, who steered the Tropang Giga to a 5-1 record for a share of the top spot with Converge and San Miguel.

TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa on Monday, February 13, said that they were in the process of securing the release of Hollis-Jefferson from his Korean Basketball League team Jeonju KCC Egis.

A six-year NBA veteran who played four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Hollis-Jefferson saw action in Turkey and Puerto Rico before he found his way to Korea.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 38 games for Jeonju in the ongoing KBL season.

Lastimosa, though, said Hudson will remain with the team after impressing with a bunch of high-scoring performances.

Hudson averaged 33.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals, a stretch highlighted with a 56-point outburst that allowed the Tropang Giga to become the first team to beat the FiberXers last February 8.

“Jalen is staying as backup,” Lastimosa said. “We just wanted to have a bigger import to guard bigger players and to free up our wing spot.”

TNT will play its next game against Blackwater on Wednesday, February 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com