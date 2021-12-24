TOP TEAMS. TNT and Meralco won the first to legs of PBA 3x3 and both finished as runners-up twice.

TNT and Meralco secure the top two seeds going into the conference finale which will witness the winner go home with the grand prize of P750,000

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco and TNT both finished with 420 points to lead the 10 teams which will see action in the grand finals of the maiden PBA 3×3 conference on December 29.

The Bolts, the second leg champion and runner-up in the first and fourth legs, secured the top seed going into conference finale which will witness the winner go home with the grand prize of P750,000.

Despite the tie, the Tropang Giga – who ruled the opening leg, finished second in the fifth and sixth legs, and placed third in the second and fourth legs – settled for second seed.

Meanwhile, the Limitless App Masters leapfrogged to third seed in the tour standings with 361 points after making history as the first repeat champions in PBA 3×3 history when they reigned in the fifth and sixth legs.

Limitless edged Platinum Karaoke, which clinched fourth seed with 361 points.

Enjoying the perks of finishing inside the top four in the tour standings, Meralco, TNT, Limitless, and Platinum will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

Completing the grand finals cast are the Terrafirma Dyip (325 points), fourth leg champion Purefoods TJ Titans (316), Pioneer Pro Tibay (253), third leg titlist Sista Super Sealers (218), San Miguel Beermen (206), and Barangay Ginebra (167).

Ginebra made the final cut thanks to its sixth-place finish in the sixth leg – its highest in the entire conference – to nose out the Cavitex Braves (140) for the last grand finals berth.

Aside from Cavitex, the NorthPort Batang Pier (100) and Zamboanga Valientes (74) failed to qualify for the grand finals.

NorthPort never made the quarterfinals in all six legs, while Zamboanga lost all of its 24 games as it forfeited its sixth leg matches due to lack of personnel. – Rappler.com