TNT not rushing Jayson Castro return: ‘Depends on how he feels’

RECUPERATING. Jayson Castro continues to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in the finals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Veteran guard Jayson Castro has missed TNT's first two games in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Slowly but surely, TNT nears full strength with the potential return of veteran guard Jayson Castro.

Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said there is a possibility that Castro suits up next game after he missed their first two outings in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup due to an ankle injury he suffered last conference.

Castro sat out again as TNT clobbered NorthPort, 117-93, on Saturday, October 8, for its first win.

“We knew that he’s going to sit out these first two games. There’s a chance he comes in on game three but it’s really day-to-day. Depends on how he feels,” Reyes said.

Castro powered through the injury in Game 7 of the Philippine Cup finals in September, putting the team on his back with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in a heart-wrenching 119-97 loss to San Miguel for the title.

But the Tropang Giga are not rushing Castro to come back despite their depleted roster that also has Ryan Reyes, Glenn Khobuntin, Brian Heruela, and Raul Soyud sidelined.

“There are some days he can join us in some light drills in practice, but not in any full scrimmage” Reyes said.

Fortunately for TNT, Castro will have a week to get better before their October 15 clash against Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum.

“We know that, for sure, we’re not going to have Ryan and Glenn Khobuntin for a while and Soyud. We’re waiting on when Heruela can start practicing full contact with us,” Reyes said.

“But Jayson is really a day-to-day proposition for now.” – Rappler.com