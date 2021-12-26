TNT brings in Aaron Fuller as McKenzie Moore remains hurt

STRUGGLE. It has been an underwhelming campaign for injured import McKenzie Moore.

Off to a 1-2 start in the PBA Governors' Cup, TNT brings in Aaron Fuller as original import McKenzie Moore continues to endure a hurting knee

MANILA, Philippines – TNT has finally pulled the trigger on an import change following a rocky start in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Tropang Giga, toting a 1-2 record, are bringing in Aaron Fuller as original import McKenzie Moore remains hurt with a knee injury, which hampered his performance in their first three games.

Averaging 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, Moore particularly struggled in their last game – an 80-83 loss to Meralco – after putting up just 4 points and 7 rebounds in under 18 minutes.

Moore has been relegated to the injured/reserve list, according to the PBA website.

Fuller is no stranger to the PBA as he saw action for NLEX twice in 2017 and 2018 and Blackwater in 2019.

TNT tangles with Rain or Shine on Sunday, December 26, although it is still uncertain whether Fuller will suit up due to quarantine protocols. – Rappler.com