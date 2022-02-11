TNT depleted as Pogoy, Erram go down with injuries

SHORTHANDED. TNT falls short against Magnolia as it misses a couple of key players.

Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram's injuries also deal a major blow to Gilas Pilipinas as both are tipped to make the roster for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – A grueling four-game stretch for TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup has become much tougher, with the Tropang Giga losing key players to injury.

TNT played without Roger Pogoy and saw Poy Erram exit in its sorry 93-96 loss to unbeaten Magnolia on Friday, February 11, as it fell to 2-3.

According to Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes, Pogoy strained his calf in practice, while Erram hurt his lower back after playing nine minutes and got rushed to the emergency room of the Makati Medical Center.

Without two of its best players, TNT fell short of its comeback in its first of four games slated in eight days.

The Tropang Giga will play three more games until February 18 as the PBA adjusted its schedule to give way to TNT players to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers starting on February 24.

Reyes said he does not expect Pogoy and Erram to play against Phoenix in their next match on Sunday, February 13.

Pogoy and Erram’s injuries also deal a major blow to the national team as both are tipped to make the roster owing to their experience in the international scene.

Pogoy averages 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, while Erram norms 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in the Governors’ Cup. – Rappler.com