PRESSURE. Martin Gozum has big shoes to fill as TNT looks to continue its successful run in PBA 3x3.

Martin Gozum will get to fulfill his PBA dream as he suits up for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 3×3 tournament starting in the fourth leg on Saturday, December 4.

Gozum replaces injured star Jeremiah Gray, who went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Filipino-American Gray keyed TNT to a title in the first leg and a third-place finish in the second leg before suffering the injury in the pool stage of the third leg as the Tropang Giga failed to reach the knockout round.

With Gray sidelined, TNT decided to give Gozum a chance after picking him in the previous PBA Draft.

The Tropang Giga selected Gozum 53rd overall, although the team did not sign him to a contract.

Prior to his TNT stint, the Our Lady of Fatima University standout suited for the Bataan Risers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Gozum joins Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Flores as the Tropang Giga aim for a bounce-back campaign in the fourth leg, where they are bunched with Terrrafirma, NorthPort, and Purefoods in Pool C. – Rappler.com