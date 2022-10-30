TNT suspends Mikey Williams for missing practice

PUNISHED. TNT star Mikey Williams does not go scot-free for missing practice.

Mikey Williams' suspension adds to the early tournament woes of TNT, which has been up and down in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – TNT punished Mikey Williams for missing practice without notice by suspending him for one week without pay.

Williams, according to a report by PBA courtside reporter Apple David, did not attend practice a day before their Commissioner’s Cup game against Phoenix on Sunday, October 30, without informing the management of his reason.

Tropang Giga team manager Jojo Lastimosa told David that Williams also missed their four-day team building in Batangas before the conference began.

Lastimosa said it is team protocol to suspend players who skip practice without a valid reason.

Williams’ suspension adds to the early tournament woes of the Tropang Giga, who have been up and this conference due to injuries of several key players, winning just three of their first six games.

His production will be missed as well as he ranks third in the team in scoring with 19.6 points on top of 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

After Phoenix, TNT will face Terrafirma next on Saturday, November 5. – Rappler.com