TNT yet to decide who stays between Moore, Fuller

Coming in for the injured McKenzie Moore, Aaron Fuller helps steer TNT back on track in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – TNT has yet to decide which import between McKenzie Moore and Aaron Fuller will stay for the remainder of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Tropang Giga got back on track in their first game with Fuller on board as they eked out a 95-92 win over Rain or Shine on Sunday, December 26.

Coming in for the injured Moore, Fuller chalked up a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks despite not being able to practice with the team ahead of their clash against the Elasto Painters.

“Mac is still here, he is on injured/reserve [list], essentially. That is the situation right now, and we’re going to stay with that until we get a chance to make a decision,” said TNT head coach Chot Reyes.

“Right now, we have both guys here.”

Expectations were high for Moore, a former MVP in the New Zealand National Basketball League, considering the Tropang Giga were coming off a championship in the previous Philippine Cup.

Moore, though, has struggled with a knee injury, averaging 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as TNT dropped two of its first three games.

This prompted the Tropang Giga to bring in Fuller, an import familiar with the PBA play following his stints with NLEX and Blackwater in the past.

Reyes said TNT also considered tapping Fuller as its import from the get-go, but his commitment to play in a league in Mexico until November prevented him from coming over earlier.

“You know how difficult it is to get imports in with the visa issues and a lot of other documentation requirements,” Reyes said. “The good thing was, he was in pretty good shape.”

The Tropang Giga have more than a week to weigh in on the decision before they tangle with winless NorthPort on January 6. – Rappler.com