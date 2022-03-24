Contained by Magnolia, Tony Bishop takes blame for Meralco Game 1 collapse

BOUNCE BACK. More offensive production is expected from Tony Bishop as Meralco goes for the equalizer against Magnolia.

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Bishop took responsibility following his subpar performance as Meralco dropped Game 1 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals duel against Magnolia.

Bishop scored a conference-low 10 points in their 80-94 loss to the Hotshots on Wednesday, March 23, that saw the Bolts squander a 17-point lead.

“I take all the blame for this. I was supposed to be coming here, score the basketball, and help my team win basketball games,” Bishop said. “I did not do that.”

The American-Panamanian import went into the semifinals averaging 28.8 points, including a 32-point explosion in their quarterfinal victory over San Miguel.

However, the vaunted Magnolia defense prevented Bishop from producing his usual numbers as he recorded just 4 points through the first three quarters.

Overall, Bishop shot a 5-of-19 for a paltry 26%, his lowest clip in the entire conference.

He also coughed up a game-high 5 turnovers as Bishop recorded a game-worst plus-minus of -23.

“I knew they’re going to come out with that kind of aggressiveness and defense. It was not surprising but they did a good job. They’re a well-rounded team. They’re very aggressive on the defensive end,” he said.

“They do a lot of trapping, they do a lot of digging in when you dribble the basketball. They made it tough on me.”

“I think they’re the most aggressive defensive team in the league.”

More offensive production is expected from Bishop as the Bolts go for the equalizer in the best-of-five series on Friday, March 25, but said he would not mind another low-scoring outing as long as they win.

“I’m going to let the game come to me,” Bishop said. “If I score 30, cool, and we win. That is all that matters to me. I really want to win the game.”

“If I would’ve scored 10 like I did and we would’ve won, that would’ve been perfect.” – Rappler.com