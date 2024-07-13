Top picks trade: Ginebra sends Standhardinger, Pringle to Terrafirma for Holt, Go

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL STARS. Terrafirma’s Stephen Holt goes for a shot against Ginebra’s (from left) Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, and Jamie Malonzo.

Just a day before the PBA Draft, Ginebra acquires Stephen Holt and Isaac Go from Terrafirma in exchange for veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle – all top picks in previous rookie drafts

MANILA, Philippines – A day before the PBA Rookie Draft, the league announced a major trade involving four former top overall picks in a swap between the Terrafirma Dyip and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Saturday, July 13.

Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, the presumptive MVP runner-up and 2017 top draft pick, was sent to the Dyip – the franchise that originally had the pick that year – along with Stanley Pringle, the 2014 No. 1 draftee.

Headed to the crowd darlings are Holt, last year’s top pick and likely Rookie of the Year, and Isaac Go, the first choice in the 2018 Gilas special draft.

Moreover, there will be a swap in first round selection for Sunday’s affair — Ginebra will now pick third overall and Terrafirma 10th.

It will be an interesting draft as there are many selections for Ginebra to choose from; among them Justine Baltazar, Kai Ballungay, RJ Abarrientos, Sedrick Barefield, Mark Nonoy, and Draft Combine MVP Jonnel Policarpio.

In an interview during the Draft Combine, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the team is looking for either a big man or a point guard, to take the role of the injured Scottie Thompson – still recovering from a back injury.

The Dyip will be taking in two talented players in their late 30s who have won Best Players of the Conference in several past seasons.

Standhardinger averaged 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, for Ginebra last season, helping the team see several deep playoff runs.

Pringle, 37, however, saw a dip in his production in the past year, as he did not crack double digits in points per game.

Ginebra, on the other hand, will be taking in a rising star in Holt, who led all rookies in points (17.0), assists (5.5), and steals (1.9), along with 6.9 rebounds.

Go, who had since recovered from a knee injury, averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup. — Rappler.com