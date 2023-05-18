Meralco sends Belo to Rain or Shine for Torres

NEW SQUAD. Meralco's Mac Belo goes for a shot against Rain or Shine.

Mac Belo tries to recover from a rough season as Norbert Torres plays for his fifth team in eight years

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA on Thursday, May 18, approved a swap trading Meralco’s Mac Belo to Rain or Shine for big man Norbert Torres.

Belo, the former third overall selection in the special Gilas draft in 2016, has faced a pro career of adversity, often beset by injures that has hampered his success.

The former FEU Tamaraws standout and Gilas cadet was traded to the Bolts from Blackwater for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo in February 2021.

During his Meralco stint, Belo played sparingly, especially over the past season, only playing a total of 42 games across five conferences.

He did not see action in the entire 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup after taking a leave of absence.

Belo only played once in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, scoring 4 points and hauling in 2 rebounds.

On the other hand, Torres will play for his fifth team in eight years.

During his latest conference with the Elasto Painters, Torres averaged 6.6 points and 1.7 rebounds as a backup to Beau Belga.

Meralco released a statement on Thursday as well, thanking Belo and welcoming Torres.

“We want to thank Mac Belo for his contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Norbert Torres to the Meralco Bolts family,” said the statement.

“We believe that he will make a positive impact on the team, and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the upcoming season.” – Rappler.com