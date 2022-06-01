Triathlon queen Kim Mangrobang to serve as Meralco muse in PBA opening

CHAMPION. Kim Mangrobang rules the women's individual triathlon and duathlon events in the Vietnam SEA Games.

Meralco celebrates the achievements of Filipino athletes in the previous SEA Games by bringing in triathlon queen Kim Mangrobang as its muse

MANILA, Philippines – A Southeast Asian Games champion will grace the PBA when it opens its 47th season on Sunday, June 5.

SEA Games triathlon queen Kim Mangrobang will serve as the Meralco Bolts’ muse during the PBA opening ceremonies at the Araneta Coliseum.

“The Meralco Bolts culture is built on work ethic and professionalism – the same qualities that propelled Kim to the success she enjoys today,” said team manager Paolo Trillo.

“As we take the stage at the opening ceremonies, we are proud to celebrate the achievements of Kim and all our national athletes.”

Mangrobang captured her third straight SEA Games gold in women’s individual triathlon after ruling in the Vietnam edition in May.

She also topped the women’s individual duathlon to hike her SEA Games gold tally to five as Mangrobang wound up as one of the only five Filipino athletes to win multiple golds in Vietnam.

“I’ve always believed that hard work is the foundation of any type of success, especially in sports,” said Mangrobang.

“That is why I’m honored to be representing the Bolts, an organization dedicated to their craft and passion to push themselves through hard work every season.”

Meralco is not the first team to tap an athlete as muse for the PBA opening.

In past PBA seasons, swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi and volleyball players Alyssa Valdez, Mika Reyes, Rachel Anne Daquis, and Myla Pablo served as muses. – Rappler.com