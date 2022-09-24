Traded by champion TNT, Troy Rosario wants to start winning culture at Blackwater

Troy Rosario emerges triumphant in his Blackwater debut as he puts up a double-double in a win over Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines – Turning a struggling franchise like Blackwater into a winner is one of Troy Rosario’s goals as he starts a new chapter of his PBA career.

Rosario said he and Gab Banal are determined to start a winning culture for the Bossing after they were shipped to the team that holds the record for the longest losing streak in league history.

The two helped TNT reach the Philippine Cup finals this year before they were dealt to Blackwater as part of a blockbuster three-team trade that also included NLEX.

“The winning culture of TNT, that is something that is lacking here at Blackwater,” Rosario, who won an All-Filipino championship with the flagship franchise of the MVP Group last season, said in Filipino.

“Gab and I agreed that if we can change the culture of the team, bring the winning culture that we learned from the other team, I think we can help the team, the players, and the management.”

Rosario is off to a promising start in that mission as he debuted for the Bossing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, keying Blackwater to a 97-85 win over Phoenix in the Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday, September 24.

After sitting out their lopsided loss to guest team Bay Area, Rosario seemed to breathe new life to a Bossing side that lost a record 29 straight games last season and 6 consecutive matches to end last conference.

With Rosario in tow, Blackwater spread the wealth with Baser Amer (24 points), Cameron Krutwig (17), Rey Suerte (15), Rashawn McCarthy 12, and Banal (10) scoring in double figures.

“We have guys who can score like Rashawn and Amer. Our import is a willing passer. I think we have a great chance,” Rosario said.

Rosario, though, admitted he is far from his top form after being just three weeks removed from playing in the PBA finals.

“I’m still catching my breath. I need at least one week to get conditioned,” Rosario said. – Rappler.com